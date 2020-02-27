Hugh Bennett & Steph Lis Move to Number 10

Our former news editor, Hugh Bennett, has moved across to Number 10, after six months of working as a special adviser to Jacob Rees-Mogg. He will be working for former Vote Leave colleague Oliver Lewis, in Number 10’s EU negotiations unit – guaranteeing that the UK will be in control of its laws, money, borders, and trade in ten months time. Barnier should watch the video above to understand the new reality of Britain’s negotiating stance. Hugh has a firm grasp of Brexit’s details and a razor sharp mind…

Last the summer, during the Tory leadership campaign, Hugh set out his view for how negotiations should be done. Barnier and civil servants watch out…

Guido can also exclusively reveal that Steph Lis, formerly of DexEU and before that the IEA, has also gone to the EU negotiating unit. Barnier won’t know what has hit him…

