In Full: Number 10’s Negotiating Principles

Post-Brexit EU trade negotiations are hotting up, with Brussels attempting to use the UK’s size and geography as an excuse to continue exerting authority over its domestic regulatory regime. Today the Government has finally published its negotiating principles document, hitting back at the EU’s ‘spheres of influence’ line. Negotiations begin next week, first in Brussels and then in London…

Guido’s clipped the key section of Michael Gove’s explanation the UK Government’s approach to Parliament this morning. Alternatively, you can read the document in full here: