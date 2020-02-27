CCHQ Youth Officer Sacked after Teen Strip Club Trip

The Tories hoped their rebrand and relaunch of the Young Conservatives wing in 2018 would put an end to decades of embarrassing scandal and debauchery from young members. Conservatives should know some traditions are hard to change…

CCHQ’s full-time ‘Youth Officer’, Ryan Stoneman, has now been given the sack and is serving his notice period after taking young Tories – at least one whom was still a teenager – to a strip club after a phone canvassing event two weeks ago. Stoneman – who is a councillor in Sutton – has since deleted his social media accounts.

Ryan went to the Platinum Lace Strip Club with two young members of the ‘Tories for Climate Action’ group and got “absolutely f****ed”, with one attendee not getting home until 07:30 the next morning. Guido hears the ‘Tories for Climate Action’ debit card was put to use at the club...

Guido understands the strip club trip wasn’t the sole reason for Stoneman’s firing; he had a track record of poor performance. Readers may remember Stoneman from the Tory leadership election after breaking CCHQ rules by actively supporting Cleverly’s leadership – including via the official Young Conservatives Twitter account. His career was already hanging by a thread, looks like the stripper’s G-string snapped it …

CCHQ are yet to respond to our queries…

UPDATE: Tories for Climate Action inform Guido the offending member has now been kicked out and an investigation into the incident established.