It is said this is the gayest parliament ever (based on those MPs admitting it), and Guido reckons he’s found the man to take the crown – new Heywood and Middleton MP, Chris Clarkson.

In 2004, Chris appeared in an internet Star Trek parody of ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’, playing the camp character ‘Stephahn’. When asked about the Oscar-worthy performance, Chris told Guido, “Yea, that’s me. Bit younger, bit blonder and a bit more fun.” Live long and prosper…