Boris is doing his best to sell his administration as a ‘People’s Government’, though it seems the Foreign Office is intent on undermining this; advertising for a £30,000-a-year ‘Government Butler’ role.

The role involves serving wine and food to parties of 10-350 people, and looking after the department’s £3 million inventory of wine cellars and silverware. No wonder the civil service are railing against Cummings’s desire for reform…