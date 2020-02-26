Lefty Life Expectancy Report Author Challenged on His Analysis

Michael Marmot, the lefty author of a report that attempts to link austerity with a slowdown in the speed at which life expectancy is increasing in the UK, was not happy with the first interview that actually challenged him on his conclusions. Marmot: you either love him or you hate him…

When LBC’s Iain Dale explained, as Guido did yesterday, that the same life expectancy change has occurred right across Europe, under radically different styles of government, Marmot was not happy, telling Dale “we can have a discussion about the causes, but I’m sorry I’ve had a long day going through all of this, and I’m not going to have an argument with you about the numbers in front of us.”

Guido hears Marmot told LBC producers it was the worst interview he had done that day. Presumably because it was the only one that countered him with facts…