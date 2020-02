An incredible accusation doing the rounds this morning from BBC journalist Pádraig Belton claiming Boris has not been seen in public for days because a secretly pregnant Carrie gave him a black eye for cheating on her. Explosive if true…

While Guido enjoys proffering political rumours, a simple check brings up this photo of Boris leaving No. 10 on Monday; without a black eye. That seems to suggest this rumour is bollocks …