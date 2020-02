This vaguely familiar* feisty northern MP is certainly striking a different tune to the previous Labour MPs across the red wall:

“Let’s not open up our borders for everyone to come in to give our skills, why don’t we give our kids those skills as well and open up our education system and our regions and unlock that, and harness our own skills here to ensure that we can tackle the issues?”

Does anyone know which Brexity constituency she represents?

*We have enhanced the video’s background.