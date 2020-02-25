Rayner’s Mum: Angela Will Be Prime Minister Soon

Angela Rayner’s mother, Lynn Bowen, has boldly declared her daughter will become Prime Minister “soon”. Not putting Sir Keir QC at ease…

Speaking to ITV’s Paul Brand, Bowen revealingly said:

“She could do it now if she wanted, she’s just not going to tread on her mates toes. That’s why she’s not going for it, but I reckon, watch this space…”

“She’ll be the Prime Minister soon, watch out Boris you won’t be there for long!”

Many in Labour have whispered the Long-Bailey-Rayner ticket was the wrong way round, and if Angela had gone for the top job herself she would have given Sir Keir more of a run for his money. The truth is, Rayner isn’t dense enough to think Labour can win in 2024 and is biding her time…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Angela Rayner
mdi-timer February 25 2020 @ 08:49 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story