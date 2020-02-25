Newsnight Interview Activist Doctor Without Health Warning

The BBC last night featured a fanatical anti-Tory campaigner as an ‘independent expert’ critiquing health app Babylon. Newsnight did not see it fit to mention his views, which may have informed his criticism of a private company stepping on the toes of his state industry.

David Watkins (who posed on Twitter as ‘Dr Murphy’) has been a fanatical campaigner against the Tories for years. He has alleged so-called “privatisation” and “Tory deconstruction“ of the NHS, calling on followers during the election to not “fall for the social media game play of Matt Hancock and the Conservatives.”

He calls Conservatives “dishonest“ for factually claiming that NHS spending has risen, tweeted “#YouCantTrustATory“, “save lives, don’t vote Tory“, “you can’t support social justice and the Torys [sic]”, and “this Tory government should have come with a health warning.”

This is just the latest in a long line of ‘experts’ presented as if they were independent, who are in reality hard core left-wing campaigners. Recently including…

Sky News’ GP who was actually a prominent labour activist

The BBC’s Genome expert who was actually an antisemitism denying Corbynista

The BBC’s Cuba expert who was actually a friend of Seumas Milne

Sky News’ “council house occupant” who was actually a national Labour Students officer

Victoria Derbyshire’s independent gun murder expert who was actually Labour Party NEC member and now MP Claudia Webbe

Radio 4’s report author who was actually a far left campaigner

Newsnight’s parent governor who was actually a Labour activist

Sky News’ “focus group” which was actually full of Remain Campaign activists

BBC’s “staff nurse” who was actually a top Corbynista and Party Political Broadcast star

All Guido is asking for is a little transparency…