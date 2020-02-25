Newsnight Interview Activist Doctor Without Health Warning

The BBC last night featured a fanatical anti-Tory campaigner as an ‘independent expert’ critiquing health app Babylon. Newsnight did not see it fit to mention his views, which may have informed his criticism of a private company stepping on the toes of his state industry.
David Watkins (who posed on Twitter as ‘Dr Murphy’) has been a fanatical campaigner against the Tories for years. He has alleged so-called “privatisation” and “Tory deconstruction“ of the NHS, calling on followers during the election to not “fall for the social media game play of Matt Hancock and the Conservatives.”
He calls Conservatives “dishonest“ for factually claiming that NHS spending has risen, tweeted “#YouCantTrustATory“, “save lives, don’t vote Tory“, “you can’t support social justice and the Torys [sic]”, and “this Tory government should have come with a health warning.”
This is just the latest in a long line of ‘experts’ presented as if they were independent, who are in reality hard core left-wing campaigners. Recently including…
All Guido is asking for is a little transparency…