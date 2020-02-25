Long-Bailey’s Rally

A clip from Rebecca Long-Bailey’s Liverpool rally – the footage from which has now been deleted by her team – is doing the rounds today in which one member accuses various Labour MPs of being Zionists, trying to topple Jeremy Corbyn, and being in the pocket of the Israeli lobby. Bingo!

The antisemitic calls are rightly being condemned and Becky’s failure to challenge any of the slurs head on has been noticed. In the words of Corbyn, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor”…

One unfortunate coincidence is the venue picked by Long-Bailey – the Adelphi Hotel. According to the hotel’s website another political activist with an obsessive interest in Zionism worked there:



Unfortunate…