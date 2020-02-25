Caroline’s Centenary Clanger

At tonight’s Women’s Lobby celebration of the centenary of women journalists in parliament there were audible gasps when Caroline Wheeler, the Sunday Times deputy political editor, lamented that there are “more one-eyed male journalists in the Sunday Lobby than there are women”. Stunned ministers and MPs among the two hundred strong crowd looked at their feet. Whilst factually correct, it seemed a bit of a tone-deaf note to strike at the celebration of women. It is hardly inclusive to make a mockery of blameless male hacks’ disability. One onlooker described it as “needlessly crass”.
