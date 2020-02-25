Calls for Tory MP to be Canned

One of the Tories’ wettest new MPs, Fay Jones, has landed in hot water for promoting a local canned water business’s products after taking a bucket-load of cash from them in January. £10,000…

Fay proudly posed on Facebook and Twitter with a tin of ‘Radnor Hills’ water, which she described as a “brilliant firm in my constituency”

The MP Code of Conduct says “no member shall act as a paid advocate in any proceeding of the House” and a former member of the committee, Elfyn Llwyd, has said the posts come near to a breach of the rules. At least for the MP who’s just been elected to the Environment Committee, she wasn’t posing with a plastic bottle…