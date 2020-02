If there’s one thing in Labour’s recent history more mockable than Richard Burgon, it is Labour Live; the festival hardly any one turned up to and resulted in a massive financial loss to the party.

Despite the reported £1 million losses incurred by the last Labour Live, Burgon has now told Labour List it was a “good idea” and “the kind of thing we need to be doing”. Every day, Burgon makes Guido even more assured of his official endorsement…