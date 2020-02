Under forensic questioning by LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Labour leadership hopeful Sir Keir Starmer QC attempted to bat away accusations that he is boring by answering the most exciting thing he has ever done. The answer? Going to football with his children.

Guido isn’t quite sure that this is the answer that will put to bed comrade Keir’s ‘boring’ problem. Those dulcet nasal tones are not exactly going to fire up his base…