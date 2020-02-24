Home Office Hiring New ‘Inclusivity’ Director

The Home Office’s diversity unit is already twenty people strong, yet they are advertising for another £70,000 to £80,000 diversity and inclusion reform director. It will be the successful hire’s role to “actively promote an inclusive culture where everyone can fulfil their potential”. Guido wonders when Sir Philip Rutnam, the current Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, will fufil his potential.



The advert comes in the midst of briefing about the Home Secretary’s behaviour, accusing her of being a ‘bully’ and ‘intimidating’. Bullying in Whitehall is not seemingly constrained to the Home Office, with another advert put up last week by the Cabinet Office for a ‘Special Adviser’s HR Policy Lead’.

Reports linked this advert to Dominic Cummings’s ‘unkind’ treatment to SpAds. The PM’s Spokesman claimed it’s the result of a review launched in December 2018….