Rory Collected Rent from ‘Erotic Tantric Masseuse’ Tenant

When Rory Stewart released his tax returns, he made minor waves in revealing his landlord status. Few could have guessed the details of his revenue stream until today, as it is revealed he rented out his basement to the headquarters of a London-based ‘tantric massage parlour’. Like the parlour, will Rory’s campaign have a happy ending?

Rory’s £5 million South Kensington townhouse looks, at first glance, like an idyllic family home. Rory’s parents moved into the house in the mid-1970s. 40 years ago, the basement was home to Brian Stewart CMG; in 2019, however, it was registered on Companies’ House as the nerve centre of ‘Eva’s Tantric Massages Limited’. Rory did promise to be a hands-on mayor…

Tantric Massage London informs Guido that when you arrive for an appointment, “a masseuse will welcome you and lead you into a beautiful airy massage room with its own bathroom”. Services on offer include prostate massages, head/foot massage and of course a happy ending. Their website promises, “As the massage proceeds, you will be brought up to just before the point of no return and back several times” – much like Rory’s political career…

Team Rory claimed to Guido the London mayoral candidate had no knowledge of the tenant’s activities – as it was organised via a letting agency – and there is “no suggestion that any activity took place on the premises”. How do they know? Seems unlikely the tenant had a second address for business.



The former tenant and company director – Diana Irina Biciin – was kicked out the property once the letting agency became aware the tenant had registered the address as a business address and apologised to the Stewarts for the breach of contract. The question remains, what are the legal ramifications of unemployed Rory living off the rental earnings of an erotic Tantric masseuse?

