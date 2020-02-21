Rory’s Tantric Tenant

When Rory Stewart released his tax returns, he made minor waves in revealing his landlord status. Few could have guessed the details of his revenue stream until today, as it is revealed he rented out his basement to the headquarters of a London-based ‘tantric massage parlour’. Like the parlour, will Rory’s campaign have a happy ending?

Rory’s £5 million South Kensington townhouse looks, at first glance, like an idyllic family home. Rory’s parents moved into the house in the mid-1970s. 40 years ago, the basement was home to Brian Stewart CMG; in 2019, however, it was registered on Companies’ House as the nerve centre of ‘Eva’s Tantric Massages Limited’. Rory did promise to be a hands-on mayor…

Tantric Massage London informs Guido that when you arrive for an appointment, “a masseuse will welcome you and lead you into a beautiful airy massage room with its own bathroom”. Services on offer include prostate massages, head/foot massage and of course a happy ending. Their website promises, “As the massage proceeds, you will be brought up to just before the point of no return and back several times” – much like Rory’s career…

Team Rory have made it clear to Guido the London mayoral candidate had no knowledge of the tenant’s activities – as it was organised via a letting agency – and there is “no suggestion that any activity took place on the premises”.

The former tenant and director – Diana Irina Biciin – was kicked out the property once the letting agency became aware the tenant had registered the address as a business address and apologised to the Stewarts for the breach of contract. Biciin subsequently resigned her directorship of the tantric massage company, but has since made a name for herself in the Indian political scene as the director of “Tricolour News Network.” It doesn’t look like Rory’s basement is available to rent, but when it is it presumably comes equipt with a sleeping bag and box of chocolates…