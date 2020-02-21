New MP’s Stripping Hypocrisy

Back in her local government days the new MP for Westminster constituency, Nickie Aiken, joked that the only “attraction” in the “otherwise characterless Westminster council offices was a crane driver working on the Land Securities development next door, who stripped down to his boxer shorts in the summer heat”. Given her love of the sight, it makes sense she endeavoured to work in her constituency’s biggest building site: Parliament.

Despite admitting to enjoying the sight of stripping men, as council leader authoritarian Aiken shut down the historic Windmill Theatre strip club in Soho, saying “There is a thin line between seedy and bohemian.” She won’t enjoy Parliament’s bars after a late sitting…