MP Swaps Political Arena for Wrestling

If you’re at a loose end in Peterborough this evening, you may want to pop into New Theatre where, at 8pm, local MP Paul Bristow will be taking to the ring. The Parliamentary Piledriver…

The new MP explained to Guido that local wrestler Joey Scott has been badmouthing Peterborough and him – something Paul isn’t going to stand for. As a result, he’s taking to the wrestling ring where he will “deal with it” in a dramatic confrontation

Talking to PS Media he rejected the nickname ‘Bang Bang Bristow’, saying this battle was too serious. Perhaps fortunately for onlookers, Paul won’t be donning lycra…