Labour Leadership Candidates Clashing on Trans Issues

The Labour Party doesn’t know whether it is coming or going on transgender issues. Ten days ago the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights produced a card of twelve pledges for candidates to sign. The pledges include support for trans-self-identification, the expulsion of transphobic members, and describes Woman’s Place UK and LGB Alliance as ‘trans-exclusionist hate groups’. Guido has compiled the confusing responses of all the candidates…
Lisa Nandy
Rebecca Long-Bailey
Keir Starmer
Meanwhile, in the deputy leadership race; Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler, and Rosena Allin-Khan have signed up to the Trans Campaign pledges, while Richard Burgon and Ian Murray have not. This means all the women in both races have signed up to the Trans pledges, while the three men have chosen to avoid them…
Butler sparked more confusion earlier this week by claiming firstly that babies are born without sex (something not even Labour’s Trans Campaign claims), before performing a spectacular reverse ferret saying trans women should not serve time in female prisons. It seems to Guido that Butler and Long-Bailey are trying to have their trans cake and eat it too…
Yesterday Tony Blair waded in uninvited, warning:
“You have got to distinguish between the advocacy of things that are right — gay rights, transgender rights, whatever it is — and launching yourself politically into a culture war with the right. If you go, ‘Transgender rights is our big thing,’ and the right goes, ‘Immigration controls is our big thing,’ you’re going to lose that. You’re not going to be advancing any of the things you want to do… If you’re going out there and trying to advocate things in a finger-jabbing, sectarian way — ‘If you don’t sign up to what I’m saying, I’m going to come and disrupt your meetings and shout at you’ — you’re not going to win that battle. You’re just going to put a whole load of people off.”
Tony is of course right. Labour isn’t going to win many votes insisting on prioritising accusing mothers worried about protecting their daughters of being haters…