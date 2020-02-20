The Sun is reporting that Number 10 is considering raising fuel duty for the first time in a decade in order to fund its spending plans. This would be the first U-turn for Boris…

Boris at a press conference alongside Michael Gove and Gisela Stuart during the election campaign (29 November 2019), said clearly that “we don’t want to raise fuel duty, I’ve absolutely no intentions to raise duel duty.” The Sun this morning claims “Cummings was pushing Sajid to put up fuel duty, so the PM will look good for the climate conference we’re hosting”. Given new Tory voters don’t give a fig about COP this seems hard to believe.



Fuel duty is a tax that falls not just on those white van man, it is a cost passed onto all consumers in general prices and adds to inflation. Macron’s problems with the Gilet Jaunes began when he decided to increase a fuel tax. Does Boris really want to antagonise Britain’s high-viz vest wearers?

