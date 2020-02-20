Runners and Riders: Corbyn’s New Shadow Cabinet Position
Guido had thought the electorate saw Corbyn off in December, however Long Bailey and Richard Burgon have been first out of the gates to offer their former glorious leader a place in the shadow cabinet. Given it looks like he might not be going to the back benches after all, Guido brings you the runners and riders of positions Corbyn could fill…
Shadow Chancellor:Corbyn’s already shaped the next five years of Labour’s economics and doomed them at the election – he may as well get time at the dispatch box to push it.
Shadow Foreign Secretary: The idea Richard Burgon’s suggested, thereby making it the funniest route for Labour to go down. It will allow him to continue his relationships with Iran and Russia…