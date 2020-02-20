Runners and Riders: Corbyn’s New Shadow Cabinet Position

Guido had thought the electorate saw Corbyn off in December, however Long Bailey and Richard Burgon have been first out of the gates to offer their former glorious leader a place in the shadow cabinet. Given it looks like he might not be going to the back benches after all, Guido brings you the runners and riders of positions Corbyn could fill…

Shadow Chancellor: Corbyn’s already shaped the next five years of Labour’s economics and doomed them at the election – he may as well get time at the dispatch box to push it.

Shadow Foreign Secretary: The idea Richard Burgon’s suggested, thereby making it the funniest route for Labour to go down. It will allow him to continue his relationships with Iran and Russia…

Shadow Health Secretary: Purely to spite Jon Ashworth

Shadow Defence Secretary: Allowing the absolute boy to go back to calling for the abolition of the army …

… Shadow Culture Secretary: Bye bye biased BBC…

Shadow Home Secretary: A proud Labour party tradition – replacing the woman with a straight, white, middle-class man. Could Corbyn face breaking Diane’s heart (again?) though?…

Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities : It would allow Labour to begin healing with the Jewish community by proving that they, too, have no sense of English irony…

: Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights . Most specifically, his own employment rights…

. Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary . Perfect if Sinn Féin manage to form a Government in the Republic…

. Leader. Labour likes to cancel votes they disagree with. We all know they want him to remain anyway…