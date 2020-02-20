Number 10’s Cabinet Cull Compensation

Life’s not all bad for those who were unceremoniously relieved of their cabinet positions a week ago, as—seemingly in compensation—culled former cabinet ministers have received Parliamentary office upgrades. When Boris closes a door, he opens a swanky new office in PCH…

Andrea Leadsom has landed herself a shiny new fifth-floor office in sought after Portcullis House, as has Julian Smith. Sajid has moved to the same area too – although it’s debatable how much of an upgrade swapping the flat above Number 10 for a new office in PCH is…
