Continuity Corbyn Keir

Former Momentum boss Laura Parker’s endorsement of Keir Starmer last night perhaps shouldn’t have come as a big surprise. The more Guido looks, the more comrade Sir Keir QC seems more and more like Jeremy Corbyn in a proper suit and a done-up tie…

Sir Keir QC has:

Signed up to every single pledge from a nationalisation campaign. Ending NHS and council outsourcing, ending free schools and academies, and forcing government takeover of water, energy, mail, buses, train companies, prisons, and broadband.

Committed to introducing a ‘Prevention of Military Intervention Act’ designed to prevent “illegal wars”. Given that the phrase “illegal war” refers to intervention without UN sanction, this could end up handing Russia and China a veto over UK foreign policy.

Was the only candidate to not identify as a Zionist at a Jewish Labour hustings.

Edited a paper called ‘Socialist Alternatives’ in his 20s, in which he questioned the need for police and argued for prisoners to be given the vote. It was described by (enthusiastic Keir supporter) Paul Mason as a Trotskyist front

Went to a private school and tried to cover up his middle-class upbringing

Is a white man representing a central London constituency.

Guido is surprised more of the Corbyn outriders haven’t jumped on the Sir Keir QC train…