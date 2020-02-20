Brexit Party’s 6000% Correx Cash In

The Brexit Party is fundraising again for the first time since the General Election amongst its registered supporters, this time selling campaign Correx boards for £35 a pop. In an email to supporters, Farage and Tice wrote…

“Get Your Piece of Brexit History — £35 A limited number of the iconic Brexit Party Correx boards – waved at our rallies up and down the nation – have been signed by The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Chairman Richard Tice.”

The new fundraising drive comes as the Brexit Party works to keep their office ticking over until the transition period ends, to make sure Boris doesn’t renege on his Brexit promises, and a clean Canada or Australia style break comes at the end of the year.

This particular operation should help a lot with that. Guido is told the boards were originally bought for 60p each. A mark up of almost 6000%…