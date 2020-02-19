Standards Commissioner Launches Caroline Lucas Investigation

Green MP Caroline Lucas is under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, for selling offering paid parliamentary tours -which should be free – during the 2019 General Election campaign. Lucas said anyone who paid £150 towards her re-election fund would be eligible for a half-hour long “personal guided tour of House of Commons”. The biggest crime is surely Lucas considering 30 minutes of her company to be worth £150…

In a statement to her local paper The Argus, Lucas said “I do not believe I have done anything wrong” despite the House of Commons Code of Conduct explicitly stating. “Members are reminded that tours on the Parliamentary estate which would otherwise be available at nil cost… should under no circumstances be offered as raffle or auction prizes.” It will be up to the Standards Commissioner to adjudicate…