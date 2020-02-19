Shaun Bailey: London Should Host Olympics if Tokyo Succumbs to Coronavirus

Tory London Mayoral Candidate Shaun Bailey has called for the 2020 Olympics to be held in London again if the Tokyo games have to move due to Coronavirus. This comes after the epidemic forced Japan to cancel its mass participation Tokyo marathon. Perhaps not as far fetched as it sounds…

Bailey told CityAM “I urge the Olympic Committee to seriously consider how London could stand ready to host the Olympics should the need arise. We have the infrastructure and the experience, and if I am elected I will make sure London is ready to host the biggest sporting celebration again, if we are called on in an hour of need.”

A spokesman for Sadiq Khan responded by saying “In the unlikely event that it be required, London, as it has done throughout history, will do its best to step up to the plate.”

If it happened, London 2020 would be the fourth time the city has hosted the games, following 1908, 1948, and most recently 2012. In 2012 London became the first city to have hosted three Games – could it smash through another record with a fourth?…