Patel Rejects Brits Winner Dave’s Claim that Boris is “Racist”

Brits Album of the Year winner, Dave, made headlines last night when calling Boris a racist during his live performance, along with making references to Grenfell and the Windrush scandal. Touring the studios this morning to promote the government’s new points-based immigration system, Priti Patel hit back at the rapper, calling the claim “utter nonsense”. A priti emphatic denial…

Patel will be hoping the row doesn’t distract from her department’s big announcement today setting out details of the immigration plan to be put in place once we leave the transition period in December. Based on a points-based system with an added minimum wage floor, immigrants will need 70 points to make it in. The points are awarded as follows:

Required:

Offer of job by approved sponsor – 20

Job at appropriate skill level – 20

Speaks English at required level – 10

Not required:

Salary of £20,480 (min) – £23,039 – 0

Salary of £23,040 – £25,599 – 10

Salary of £25,600 or above – 20

Job in shortage occupation – 20

PhD in subject relevant to job – 10

PhD in STEM subject relevant to job – 20

Naturally employers of low-skilled workers and Labour are furious…