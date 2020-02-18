Wonk Watch: February Edition

The big news in Westminster wonk land is that Sam Bowman has made a surprise return to the think tank world, after two years as a consultant at regulatory advisory firm Fingleton. Bowman, who before his time at Fingleton was Executive Director of the Adam Smith Institute, will in April become Director of Competition Policy at the International Center for Law & Economics. He’ll split his time between London, D.C. and Portland, Oregon…

Elsewhere, Guido learns that the ASI has snapped up former CCHQ staffer John Macdonald (not to be confused with the Shadow Chancellor of a similar name but deeply different economic views). Macdonald replaces Charlotte Kude as Head of Government Affairs at the think tank after Kude returned to Parliament to head up new red wall MP Jacob Young’s office.

Finally, Guido can reveal that Brexit Central’s deputy editor Liam Vernon has moved across to become Digital Communications Manager of the Centre for Policy Studies. Congrats!