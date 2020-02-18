Northern Ireland Opposes Unification… by 52%

A new poll from the Belfast Telegraph reveals that post-Brexit, Northern Ireland remains opposed to a united Ireland by the golden percentage of 52%, support for a united Ireland stands at just 29%. Mary Lou McDonald look away now…

There’s bad news for the anti-UK Welsh cabal as well, as a poll last month showed support for completely abolishing the Welsh Assembly outstripping support for independence. When given a full slate of options, the preferences were:

Scotland, as ever, remains the more difficult family member…