Electoral Commission Fines Plaid Cymru £30,000

Details of investigations carried out last month by the Electoral Commission have been released, showing that Plaid Cymru has been fined a whopping £29,268 in nine separate penalties for failure to deliver accurate filings. Oops.

Losing candidates Sarah Wollaston and Labour’s Ashley Dalton have narrowly escaped investigation and sanction after “voluntary forfeiture of donations” that they had received during the election campaign from impermissible sources. The Electoral Commission still going easy on Remainers…