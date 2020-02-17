Times Radio Poach John Pienaar
In a statement on Twitter, BBC News Deputy Political Editor John Pienaar has announced that he is jumping ship to the soon-to-be-launched Times Radio.
“after nearly three decades at the BBC I am leaving to join the soon-to-be-launched Times Radio as Drive Time presenter.”
It was reported
this weekend that Murdoch is making lucrative offers to leading BBC presenters to lure them over; including better wages, editorial freedom and the chance to leave the BBC’s increasingly sinking ship. Nick Robinson’s name was one of those floated as being approached, along with Chris Mason. Who’s next?…