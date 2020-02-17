SpAd Dust Settling After Reshuffle

The world of SpAds continues to be in disarray following the reshuffle. Although Guido’s list remains the most accurate and up-to-date, there’s lots of moving and hiring still going on, with many SpAds still awaiting their specific fate. As always email in with any changes.

Guido has made a number of changes to his SpAd list, not least culling the number of Ministers entitled to hire a departmental political advisor based on the trimming down of cabinet attendees; including James Cleverly, Kwazi Kwarteng, and Chris Pincher.

The biggest change was the merging of the No. 10 and No. 11 SpAd teams. Rishi Sunak became Chancellor without any SpAds of his own, following Claire Coutinho’s election as an MP in December. It’s also presumed Stephen Barclay – Sunak’s successor as Chief Secretary – will participate in the new joint economics team arrangement; currently comprising Nerissa Chesterfield (transferred from DfIT), Rob Oxley (on secondment from FCO), Liam Booth-Smith and Douglas McNeill.

Cameron Brown joins the new Secretary for International Development, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, after Jake Berry left Government as Northern Powerhouse Minister. He is joined by Will Holloway – Greg Clarke’s former SpAd.

Out in the provinces, Jack Sellers – a senior advisor for the Welsh Conservatives in Cardiff – has joined Simon Hart at the Wales Office. Guido understands newly-appointed Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, is currently SpAd-less; which explains why he was spotted returning from his first official trip to his new district thumbing through his ministerial folder containing a document entitled “A beginner’s guide to the political scene in Northern Ireland”. Sounds like he urgently needs a hire – any Northern Ireland experts get in touch with him…

Finally over in No. 10, Guido understands the Events & Visits team has been slimmed down following the election. Nick Vaughan has left Downing Street and Chloe Sarfaty has moved across to work with Chloe Westley on Boris’s digital content. Boris’s now-former parliamentary office manager of five years, Catherine Rostron, has moved over to No. 10. Once Westminster’s tectonic plates stop shifting, Guido promises to bring you the full internal SpAd list once again…

Keep up to date with Guido’s rolling SpAd list here…