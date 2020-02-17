Police Refuse to Act Against Cambridge Eco-Vandals

Climate change protestors have moved on from illegal road closures to the active destruction of property. Following their Home Office attack last week, the Extinction Rebellion group have turned to ripping up the lawn of Trinity College Cambridge today. This forms part of their action in Cambridge including stopping a council meeting, blocking roads (including forcing an ambulance to turn back), all in order to seize legislative powers from the council.

Today’s destructive stunt was overseen by police, who confirmed to Cambridge News that they are refusing to make any arrests. Ray Bisby, the acting Police and Crime Commissioner for the area said:

“The constabulary is in a challenging position where they will work in partnership to provide a proportionate policing response to the protest, balancing the needs and rights of protestors with those impacted by the protest.”

Surely an excellent new tactic for other petty criminals. Simply call your trashing of property rights “a protest” and get off escape arrest!