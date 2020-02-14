Who is in Charge of Science?

As the reshuffle draws to an end, save for any last-minute surprises, this is now the first Government since 2010 without a Science Minister. The role was combined with Universities Minister and held by Chris Skidmore. His replacement Michelle Donelan has had the ‘science’ part of the job title removed…

The previous holder of the position attended Cabinet now, without science in the brief, the new holder does not. Strange for a government that has briefed so heavily about science and research and development.

Guido hears rumours of a quieter Number 10 power grab, with Dominic Cummings taking personal charge of the new government science agenda. DARPA here we come…