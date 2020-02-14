Twitter Break Own Terms of Service

For Valentine’s Day Twitter UK have rebranded as the #DatingTwitter Advice Bureau. Hold on a second, remember when CCHQ rebranded as Factcheck UK, didn’t Twitter themselves tell us during the election that rebranding trickery like this is against their terms of service for blue tick verified accounts on Twitter?



“Any further attempts to mislead people by editing verified profile information – in a manner seen during the UK Election Debate – will result in decisive corrective action”.

Isn’t it misleading for a social media platform to masquerade as an advice bureau? Will they take away their own blue tick?