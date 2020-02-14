+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

Good morning and welcome to the long-awaited reshuffle day. Sackings begin in Boris’s Parliamentary office at 08.30 and senior ministerial appointments will begin around 10:00. Junior ministerial appointments are expected to start around noon and the intention is to get everything done today. Stay tuned…

Friday

14.15: Jesse Norman remains Financial Secretary to the Treasury

14.15: Lord Ahmad remains joint Minister of State at FCO

14.15: Lucy Frazer remains Minister of State at MoJ

14.15: Baroness Goldie remains Minister of State at MoD

14.15: Nick Gibb remains Minister of State at DfE

14.15: Justin Tomlinson remains Minister of State at DWP

14.15: Earl Howe remains Minister of State (Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)

14.15: John Glen remains Economics Secretary to the Treasury

14.15: Nadhim Zahawi remains PuSS at BEIS

14.15: David TC Davies remains PuSS at Wales Office and Assistant Whip

14.15: Johnny Mercer remains joint Parliamentary Secretary at Cabinet Office and MoD

14.15: James Heappey remains PuSS at MoD

14.15: Baroness Barran remains PuSS at DCMS

14.15: Rebecca Pow remains PuSS at DEFRA

14.15: Lord Gardiner remains PuSS at DEFRA

14.15: Jo Churchill remains PuSS at DfH

14.15: Nadine Dorries remains PuSS at DfH

14.15: Kevin Foster remains PuSS at the Home Office

14.15: Luke Hall remains PuSS at MHCLG

14.15: Graham Stuart remains PuSS at DfIT

14.15: Baroness Vere remains PuSS at DfT

14.15: Mims Davies remains PuSS at DWP

14.15: Guy Opperman remains PuSS at DWP

14.15: Will Quince remains PuSS at DWP

14.15: Baroness Stedman-Scott remains PuSS at DWP

11.59: Victoria Prentis appointed PuSS at DEFRA

11.59: Amanda Solloway appointed PuSS at BEIS

11.59: Lord Agnew appointed joint Minister of State at Cabinet Office and Treasury

09.53: Nigel Huddleston appointed PuSS at DCMS and remains Assistant Government Whip

09.53: Baroness Berridge appointed PuSS at DfE and Lords whip

09.53 Rachel Maclean appointed PuSS at DfT

09.53: Lord True appointed Minister of State at Cabinet Office

++++++++++++

Thursday

21.01: Jake Berry resigns

20.51: Kwasi Kwarteng remains Minister of State at BEIS

20.51: James Duddridge appointed PuSS at FCO

20.51: Paul Scully appointed PuSS at BEIS

20.09: Douglas Ross remains PuSS Scotland

20.09: Stuart Andrew Deputy Chief Whip

20.09: Wendy Morton appointed joint PuSS at FCO and DfID; Assistant Whip

20.09: Kelly Tolhurst appointed PuSS for DfT

19.50: Edward Argar remains Minister of State at DfH

19.50: Chris Heaton Harris remains Minister of State in DfT

19.50: Chris Philp appointed PuSS to Home Office

19.50: Kemi Badenoch appointed Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury

19.50: Caroline Dinenage appointed Minister of State in DCMS

19.50: Michelle Donelan appointed Minister of State in DfE

19.50: Greg Hands appointed Minister of State in DIT

19.50: Simon Clarke appointed Minister of State in DHCLG

++++++++++++

19.26: No. 10 release a complete list of cabinet appointments. Read in full here.

++++++++++++

18.58: Conor Burns remains Minister of State at DIT

18.58: Kit Malthouse remains Minister of State at Home Office

18.58: Baroness Sugg appointed Under Secretary of State in the FCO and DfID

18.58: Nigel Adams appointed Minister of State at FCO and DfID

18.58: Lord Goldsmith appointed Minister of State at FCO, DfID and DEFRA

18.10: Robin Walker appointed Minister of State in NI

18.10: Helen Whately appointed Minister of State in DfH

18.10: Jeremy Quin appointed Minister of State in the MoD

18.10: James Brokenshire appointed Minister of State in the Home Office

17.48: Chloe Smith appointed Minister of State for the Constitution and Devolution

17.32: James Cleverly appointed Minister of State in Foreign Office and International Development

17.32: Andrew Stephenson appointed Transport Minister of State

17.32: Chris Pincher appointed Minister of State for Housing

17.32: Penny Mordaunt appointed Paymaster General

17.12: Amanda Milling appointed CCHQ Chairman and Minister Without Portfolio

16.55: Mark Spencer remains Chief Whip

16.20: Jacob Rees-Mogg remains Leader of the House of Commons

16.17: Stephen Barclay returns to Government as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

16.08: Simon Hart remains Welsh Secretary

16.06: Brandon Lewis moves to Northern Ireland

16.01: Alister Jack remains Scottish Secretary

15.47: Ben Wallace remains Defence Secretary

15.41: Grant Shapps remains Transport Secretary

15.19: George Eustace appointed DEFRA Secretary

15.00: Gavin Williamson remains Education Secretary

14.45: Suella Braverman appointed Attorney General

14.40: Thérèse Coffey remains DWP Secretary

14.16: Baroness Evans of Bowes Park remains Leader of the House of Lords.

13.59: Oliver Dowden becomes new DCMS Secretary

13.44: Liz Truss remains Trade Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities

13.36: Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed new DfID Secretary

13.34: Matt Hancock remains Health Secretary

12.37: Alok Sharma appointed new BEIS Secretary and minister for COP26

12.35: Robert Buckland remains Lord Chancellor

12.16: Priti Patel remains Home Secretary

12.11: Michael Gove remains Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

12.02: Rishi Sunak new Chancellor of the Exchequer

11.52: Dominic Raab remains Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State

++++++++++++

11.51: Sajid Javid (Chancellor) resigns

++++++++++++

11.37: Rishi Sunak (Chief Secretary to the Treasury) enters No. 10

11.16: Alok Sharma (International Development) enters No. 10

11.05: Robert Buckland (Lord Chancellor) enters No. 10

10.57: Michael Gove (Cabinet Office) enters No. 10

10.45: Priti Patel (Home Secretary) enters No. 10

10.41: Dominic Raab (Foreign Secretary) enters No. 10

10.27: Sajid Javid (Chancellor) enters No. 10

10.00: George Freeman (Transport) sacked

10.18: Nusrat Ghani (Transport) sacked

++++++++++++

10.08: Boris returning to No. 10

++++++++++++

10.08: Theresa Villiers (DEFRA) sacked

10.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) sacked

9.54: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) sacked

9.52: Esther McVey (Housing) sacked

9.24: Chris Skidmore (Universities) is out

9.23: Esther Mcvey (Housing) entering the Commons now

9.21: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) announces his sacking

9.11: Theresa Villers (DEFRA) enters PM’s office

9.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) arrives at Commons

8.58: Larry the Cat announces he is to remain Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office

8.38: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) arrives at Commons

8.35: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) visits PM’s Commons’s office