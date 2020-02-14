National Theatre’s Austerity Moan Despite £160 Million of Taxpayer Funding

The National Theatre, famous for producing plays in London’s ugliest building, is pushing the left’s biggest lie: that austerity has killed 120,000 people. Yesterday the company tweeted a clip of socialist activist Francesca Martinez who pushed the conspiracy on Question Time last year to announce a new play she’s putting on. Unsurprisingly, it’s about austerity…

The National Theatre has some audacity to push this lie and attack austerity. According to their 2017/18 accounts, the theatre received £17.2 million from the government’s Arts Council quango; since the Tories came to power with their ‘austerity agenda’ in 2010, the National Theatre has received over £160 million from hard-working taxpayers. If Boris is going to insist on his high-spending agenda, perhaps the National Theatre’s deep pockets are a good place to start looking for funds…