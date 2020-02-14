Labour Leadership: Can Thornberry Make It?

Constituency Labour Party nominations close tomorrow, meaning there are just hours left for Emily Thornberry to squeak across the line for a second time. The Shadow Foreign secretary needs the backing of 33 local parties to make it onto the ballot, and as things stand has been endorsed by 28. She needs just five more…

At 340, Sir Keir Starmer QC has an absolute majority of all CLPs, while Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy are on 149 and 64 respectively. After tomorrow the final stage begins…

UPDATE: On the final day Thornberry is just three away…

UPDATE II: Thornberry is OUT. There are not enough CLPs left yet to nominate to get her to the required 33 threshold