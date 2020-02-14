Judge Makes Landmark Ruling that ‘Transphobe’ Thought Police Unlawful

The police visited Harry Miller last January after a complaint about his tweets. Whilst Miller has not committed a crime, he was told his free expression would be recorded by the authorities as a “non crime hate incident.” Now a landmark judgement has ruled the police’s actions disproportionate…

In the seismic landmark ruling, the judge quotes Mill’s On Liberty and Orwell’s Animal Farm. He concludes that:

“The effect of the police turning up at [the Claimant’s] place of work because of his political opinions must not be underestimated. To do so would be to undervalue a cardinal democratic freedom. In this country we have never had a Cheka, a Gestapo or a Stasi. We have never lived in an Orwellian society.”

Responding to the ruling outside court today, Miller said “This is a watershed moment for liberty – the police were wrong to visit my workplace, wrong to ‘check my thinking’.” Is the tide finally turning against the Woke Police..?