Jackson Carlaw Elected as Scottish Tory Leader

Acting leader Jackson Carlaw romped home to victory on 76% of the vote, cementing a position he has effectively held on and off since Ruth Davidson’s maternity leave. The full results are as follows:

  • Ballantyne: 1,581 (24%)
  • Carlaw: 4,917 (76%)

Challenger Michelle Ballantyne has congratulated Jackson on his victory.
