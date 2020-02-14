Jackson Carlaw Elected as Scottish Tory Leader

Acting leader Jackson Carlaw romped home to victory on 76% of the vote, cementing a position he has effectively held on and off since Ruth Davidson’s maternity leave. The full results are as follows:
Challenger Michelle Ballantyne has congratulated Jackson on his victory.
Congratulations to @Jackson_Carlaw on being elected leader of the @ScotTories— Michelle Ballantyne (@MBallantyneMSP) February 14, 2020
Thank you so much to all those who voted for me and a heartfelt thank you to my #BackingBallantyne team
Now our party must come together to show the real alternative to the SNP and beat them in 2021 pic.twitter.com/r0kpezB0dj