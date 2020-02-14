DCMS Committee’s New Anti-Cadwalladr Rule

The DCMS committee does not yet have its full membership confirmed yet, and already change is afoot. Senior sources close to the Committee tell Guido that new Chairman Julian Knight laid down the law to Committee staff upon being elected to the position, saying the scrutinising body is not going to run like it did before. Looks like a clear rebuke to the Collins – Cadwalladr relationship…

Knight declared that no journalist will get special treatment or favours from the Committee. This follows complaints being submitted under the previous chairman Damian Collins, whose close relationship with Carole Cadwalladr saw her attend the committee sitting apart from other journalists, and seemingly coordinate bizarre stories. Now, finally, the UK’s 19th biggest newspaper will be treated like all the others…