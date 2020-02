Sajid Javid has resigned as Chancellor. The shortest-serving chancellor in 50 years…

Kuenssberg claims Javid was offered to stay on as Chancellor on condition he fired his special advisers, Saj refused and turned down the job. Jaw-dropping…

Reports that there will now be a joint No. 10/11 SpAd unit to “ensure one team to deliver priorities”. Guido sources claiming that they are not unhappy about Saj going…