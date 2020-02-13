+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

Good morning and welcome to the long-awaited reshuffle day. Sackings begin in Boris’s Parliamentary office at 08.30 and senior ministerial appointments will begin around 10:00. Junior ministerial appointments are expected to start around noon and the intention is to get everything done today. Stay tuned…
21.01: Jake Berry resigns
20.51: Kwasi Kwarteng remains Minister of State at BEIS
20.51: James Duddridge appointed PuSS at FCO
20.51: Paul Scully appointed PuSS at BEIS
20.09: Douglas Ross remains PuSS Scotland
20.09: Stuart Andrew Deputy Chief Whip
20.09: Wendy Morton appointed joint PuSS at FCO and DfID; Assistant Whip
20.09: Kelly Tolhurst appointed PuSS for DfT
19.50: Edward Argar remains Minister of State at DfH
19.50: Chris Heaton Harris remains Minister of State in DfT
19.50: Chris Philp appointed PuSS to Home Office
19.50: Kemi Badenoch appointed Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury
19.50: Caroline Dinenage appointed Minister of State in DCMS
19.50: Michelle Donelan appointed Minister of State in DfE
19.50: Greg Hands appointed Minister of State in DfT
19.50: Simon Clarke appointed Minister of State in DHCLG
18.58: Conor Burns remains Minister of State at DfT
18.58: Kit Malthouse remains Minister of State at Home Office
18.58: Baroness Sugg appointed Under Secretary of State in the FCO and DfID
18.58: Nigel Adams appointed Minister of State at FCO and DfID
18.58: Lord Goldsmith appointed Minister of State at FCO, DfID and DEFRA
18.10: Robin Walker appointed Minister of State in NI
18.10: Helen Whately appointed Minister of State in DfH
18.10: Jeremy Quin appointed Minister of State in the MoD
18.10: James Brokenshire appointed Minister of State in the Home Office
17.48: Chloe Smith appointed Minister of State for the Constitution and Devolution
17.32: James Cleverly appointed Minister of State in Foreign Office and International Development
17.32: Andrew Stephenson appointed Transport Minister of State
17.32: Chris Pincher appointed Minister of State for Housing
17.32: Penny Mordaunt appointed Paymaster General
17.12: Amanda Milling appointed CCHQ Chairman and Minister Without Portfolio
16.55: Mark Spencer remains Chief Whip
16.20: Jacob Rees-Mogg remains Leader of the House of Commons
16.17: Stephen Barclay returns to Government as Chief Secretary to the Treasury
16.08: Simon Hart remains Welsh Secretary
16.06: Brandon Lewis moves to Northern Ireland
16.01: Alister Jack remains Scottish Secretary
15.47: Ben Wallace remains Defence Secretary
15.41: Grant Shapps remains Transport Secretary
15.19: George Eustace appointed DEFRA Secretary
15.00: Gavin Williamson remains Education Secretary
14.45: Suella Braverman appointed Attorney General
14.40: Thérèse Coffey remains DWP Secretary
14.16: Baroness Evans of Bowes Park remains Leader of the House of Lords.
13.59: Oliver Dowden becomes new DCMS Secretary
13.44: Liz Truss remains Trade Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities
13.36: Anne-Marie Trevelyan appointed new DfID Secretary
13.34: Matt Hancock remains Health Secretary
12.37: Alok Sharma appointed new BEIS Secretary and minister for COP26
12.35: Robert Buckland remains Lord Chancellor
12.16: Priti Patel remains Home Secretary
12.11: Michael Gove remains Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
12.02: Rishi Sunak new Chancellor of the Exchequer
11.52: Dominic Raab remains Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State
++++++++++++
11.51: Sajid Javid (Chancellor) resigns
++++++++++++
11.37: Rishi Sunak (Chief Secretary to the Treasury) enters No. 10
11.16: Alok Sharma (International Development) enters No. 10
11.05: Robert Buckland (Lord Chancellor) enters No. 10
10.57: Michael Gove (Cabinet Office) enters No. 10
10.45: Priti Patel (Home Secretary) enters No. 10
10.41: Dominic Raab (Foreign Secretary) enters No. 10
10.27: Sajid Javid (Chancellor) enters No. 10
10.00: George Freeman (Transport) sacked
10.18: Nusrat Ghani (Transport) sacked
++++++++++++
10.08: Boris returning to No. 10
++++++++++++
10.08: Theresa Villiers (DEFRA) sacked
10.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) sacked
9.54: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) sacked
9.52: Esther McVey (Housing) sacked
9.24: Chris Skidmore (Universities) is out
9.23: Esther Mcvey (Housing) entering the Commons now
9.21: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) announces his sacking
9.11: Theresa Villers (DEFRA) enters PM’s office
9.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) arrives at Commons
8.58: Larry the Cat announces he is to remain Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office
8.38: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) arrives at Commons
8.35: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) visits PM’s Commons’s office