+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

Good morning and welcome to the long-awaited reshuffle day. Sackings begin in Boris’s Parliamentary office at 08.30 and senior ministerial appointments will begin around 10:00. Junior ministerial appointments are expected to start around noon and the intention is to get everything done today. Stay tuned…
11.16: Alok Sharma (International Development) enters No. 10
11.05: Robert Buckland (Lord Chancellor) enters No. 10
10.57: Michael Gove (Cabinet Office) enters No. 10
10.45: Priti Patel (Home Secretary) enters No. 10
10.41: Dominic Raab (Foreign Secretary) enters No. 10
10.27: Sajid Javid (Chancellor) enters No. 10
10.00: George Freeman (Transport) sacked
10.18: Nusrat Ghani (Transport) sacked
10.08: Boris returning to No. 10
10.08: Theresa Villiers (DEFRA) sacked
10.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) sacked
9.54: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) sacked
9.52: Esther McVey (Housing) sacked
9.24: Chris Skidmore (Universities) is out
9.23: Esther Mcvey (Housing) entering the Commons now
9.21: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) announces his sacking
9.11: Theresa Villers (DEFRA) enters PM’s office
9.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) arrives at Commons
8.58: Larry the Cat announces he is to remain Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office
8.38: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) arrives at Commons
8.35: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) visits PM’s Commons’s office