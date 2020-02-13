+++ RESHUFFLE LIVE +++

Good morning and welcome to the long-awaited reshuffle day. Sackings begin in Boris’s Parliamentary office at 08.30 and senior ministerial appointments will begin around 10:00. Junior ministerial appointments are expected to start around noon and the intention is to get everything done today. Stay tuned…

11.16: Alok Sharma (International Development) enters No. 10

11.05: Robert Buckland (Lord Chancellor) enters No. 10

10.57: Michael Gove (Cabinet Office) enters No. 10

10.45: Priti Patel (Home Secretary) enters No. 10

10.41: Dominic Raab (Foreign Secretary) enters No. 10

10.27: Sajid Javid (Chancellor) enters No. 10

10.00: George Freeman (Transport) sacked

10.18: Nusrat Ghani (Transport) sacked

++++++++++++

10.08: Boris returning to No. 10

++++++++++++

10.08: Theresa Villiers (DEFRA) sacked

10.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) sacked

9.54: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) sacked

9.52: Esther McVey (Housing) sacked

9.24: Chris Skidmore (Universities) is out

9.23: Esther Mcvey (Housing) entering the Commons now

9.21: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) announces his sacking

9.11: Theresa Villers (DEFRA) enters PM’s office

9.03: Geoffrey Cox (Attorney General) arrives at Commons

8.58: Larry the Cat announces he is to remain Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office

8.38: Andrea Leadsom (BEIS) arrives at Commons

8.35: Julian Smith (Northern Ireland) visits PM’s Commons’s office