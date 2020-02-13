Boris’s New Cabinet in Full

The Government has now released a summary of cabinet appointments so far. Keep up to date with further hirings and firings on our continually-updating live blog…

PM: Boris Johnson

Chancellor: Rishi Sunak

FCO & First Secretary of State: Dominic Raab

Home Secretary: Priti Patel

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove

Lord Chancellor: Robert Buckland

Defence Secretary: Ben Wallace

Health Secretary: Matt Hancock

BEIS Secretary: Alok Sharma

DfIT and Women & Equalities: Liz Truss

Work and Pensions Secretary: Thérèse Coffey

Education Secretary: Gavin Williamson

DEFRA Secretary: George Eustice

MHCLG Secretary: Robert Jenrick

Transport Secretary: Grant Shapps

NI Secretary: Brandon Lewis

Scottish Secretary: Alister Jack

Welsh Secretary: Simon Hart

Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Evans of Bowes Park

DCMS Secretary: Oliver Dowden

DfID Secretary: Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Tory Party Chair: Amanda Milling

Attending Cabinet:

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Stephen Barclay

Leader of the House of Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Attorney General: Suella Braverman

Cabinet slimmed down from 32 to 26, though with no serious Whitehall reform as promised…