Boris’s New Cabinet in Full

The Government has now released a summary of cabinet appointments so far. Keep up to date with further hirings and firings on our continually-updating live blog…
PM: Boris Johnson
Chancellor: Rishi Sunak
FCO & First Secretary of State: Dominic Raab
Home Secretary: Priti Patel
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove
Lord Chancellor: Robert Buckland
Defence Secretary: Ben Wallace
Health Secretary: Matt Hancock
BEIS Secretary: Alok Sharma
DfIT and Women & Equalities: Liz Truss
Work and Pensions Secretary: Thérèse Coffey
Education Secretary: Gavin Williamson
DEFRA Secretary: George Eustice
MHCLG Secretary: Robert Jenrick
Transport Secretary: Grant Shapps
NI Secretary: Brandon Lewis
Scottish Secretary: Alister Jack
Welsh Secretary: Simon Hart
Leader of the House of Lords: Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
DCMS Secretary: Oliver Dowden
DfID Secretary: Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Tory Party Chair: Amanda Milling
Attending Cabinet:
Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Stephen Barclay
Leader of the House of Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Attorney General: Suella Braverman
Cabinet slimmed down from 32 to 26, though with no serious Whitehall reform as promised…