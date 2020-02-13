Did Becky Really Call out Antisemitism in Shadow Cabinet?

We are only half way through the Labour Leadership contest (seriously), and already the not-so-subtle attacks have started. On Newsnight’s debate last night, Emily Thornberry made a pointed remark about Rebecca Long-Bailey’s lack of commitment to tacking antisemitism within the Shadow Cabinet. Newsnight’s Katie Razzall had to step in…

ET “Keir and I were both in the Shadow Cabinet and would regularly, the two of us, call for regular reports to the Shadow Cabinet”

KR “Are you saying Becky… are you saying Rebecca didn’t”

ET “No I don’t think Rebecca did, but Keir and I did regularly.”

RL-B “Err, Rebecca did (nervous laugh) I think you’ll find…”

ET “Sorry I don’t remember.”